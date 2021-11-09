Rafale manufacturer Dassault paid EUR 7.5 million to middleman to secure deal: Report

The portal claimed that the office of AG of Mauritius sent 'bogus' receipts allegedly raised by firms linked to Gupta to the CBI on October 11, 2018.

In some shocking revelations made by a French portal, Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of the Rafale fighter aircraft had paid a whopping 7.5 million euros to 'intermediary' between 2007 and 2012 to help it secure a multi-billion deal with India for the sale of Rafale fighter jets. The 'intermediary' in question is Sushen Gupta's Mauritius company Interstellar Technologies.

But what comes as even more shocking is the fact that the portal has claimed that the office of the Attorney General of Mauritius had sent 'bogus' receipts allegedly raised by firms linked to Gupta to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 11, 2018. The portal has shared an image of the letter from the Mauritius AG's office to the CBI.It goes on to say that the documents were received by the CBI a week after a complaint was filed on the suspicious activity that took place from 2015 with regard to the deal. Indian investigative agencies however decided not to pursue the case, the French portal claims.

The portal had earlier reported that middleman Sushen Gupta had supplied classified documents to Dassault Aviation on the activities of the Indian negotiating team. Gupta has been charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.Meanwhile, the CBI, Ministry of Defence, Dassault Aviation is yet to comment on the claims and charges made in the French portal's report.

"This was how Indian detectives discovered that Sushen Gupta had also acted as an intermediary for Dassault Aviation over the Rafale deal. His Mauritian company Interstellar Technologies received at least 7.5 million euros from the French aviation firm between 2007 and 2012, thanks to IT contracts that were clearly overbilled, and from which most of the money was discreetly sent to Mauritius using a system of alleged false invoices. Some of these invoices even got the name of the French company wrong, referring instead to 'Dassult Aviation'," the portal reported.The portal raises fingers on both the UPA and NDA governments as a set of documents showed that Gupta received the 'secret commission' between 2007 and 2012 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. On the other hand, the report also states that other documents obtained by Indian detectives show that in 2015, during the final negotiations of the Rafale contract, Sushen Gupta got hold of confidential documents from India's Ministry of Defence.