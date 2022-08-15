Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Putting Nehru, Gandhi on dock based on lies': Sonia Gandhi lashes out at ‘self-absorbed’ govt on I-Day

Sonia Gandhi alleged that a "self-obsessed" government is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

'Putting Nehru, Gandhi on dock based on lies': Sonia Gandhi lashes out at ‘self-absorbed’ govt on I-Day
Congress President Sonia Gandhi - File Photo

Hitting back at the BJP for questioning Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in the Partition of India, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said her party will strongly oppose misinterpretation of history for “political gains” by putting icons of the Independence movement “on the dock based on lies”. 

In her message on India’s 76th Independence Day, Gandhi alleged that a "self-obsessed" government is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the “glorious achievements” made by the country over the last 75 years can never be accepted. 

“We have achieved a lot over the last 75 years but what can never be accepted is that the current self-absorbed government is hell-bent on trivialising the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the country’s glorious achievements,” she said in the written message released by the Congress. 

"The Indian National Congress strongly opposes misrepresentation of historical facts for political benefits and putting great national leaders like (Mahatma) Gandhi, Nehru, (Sardar) Patel and (Maulana) Azad on the dock based on lies," she added. 

Gandhi's attack came a day after the BJP released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 in which it tangentially accused the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Congress had also taken a strong exception to the exclusion of India's first prime minister Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP action "pathetic".

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people.

"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while on one hand, India established a free, fair and transparent election system, on the other, it strengthened democracy and constitutional institutions," the Congress chief said.

Along with this, India has made its identity as a leading country that has always lived up to pluralism in language, religion and sect, she added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.