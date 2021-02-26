Headlines

Punjab woman wins lottery, becomes 'crorepati' overnight

Expressing happiness for the godsend amount, the winner, Renu Chauhan said that the blessing has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2021, 02:09 PM IST

We all dream about winning the lottery and becoming a 'crorepati', but this woman from Amritsar actually became one. Renu Chauhan, a housewife, has won the first prize in a lottery worth Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her a mere Rs 100.

As per a statement from the state government, the lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday (February 25) submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.

Expressing happiness for the godsend amount, Chauhan said that the blessing has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

"My husband runs a cloth shop in Amritsar and this bumper prize money will be a great help so that our family can lead a smooth life," she said.

The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 plus monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11, an official spokesperson from the Punjab State Lotteries Department informed ANI.

"Renu, the winner of Ticket D-12228, has submitted the documents today and the prize money will be credited to the winner's account soon," the official said.

