Punjab sacrilege case: Former SSP wanted in killing of two protesters in Behbal Kalan arrested

Former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who was wanted for Behbal Kalan firing, was arrested on Sunday morning from his house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

He was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at 4.30 am following a raid at his house.

During the raid, Sharma tried to escape by jumping over the wall but was nabbed.

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district after two persons were killed in police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

Later in August 2018, acting on the recommendations of the retired Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, the Punjab Police included names of four police personnel in the FIR of the case.

Names of Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers Charanjit Singh Sharma along with Bikramjit Singh, Pardip Singh and Amarjit Singh were added to the case following the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.