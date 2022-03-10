Punjab Elections Result 2022: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood trails from Moga, AAP's Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora leads

As the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly Elections is underway, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Congress candidate and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood is trailing from the Moga Assembly seat.

For the past 40 years, this seat was dominated by the Congress. In the elections from 1977 to 2017, the Congress party has won six times from here. In 2017, Harjot Singh won the election.

Moga had become a celebrity seat

Being a stronghold of the ruling Congress party and the fact that Malvika Sood is Sonu Sood's sister, the seat became a celebrity seat. However, going by initial trends, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora is leading from the Moga Assembly seat. Counting of votes is also going on in Nihal Singh Wala, Bagha Purana and Dharamkot seats of the Moga district.

Also as per early trends, many stalwarts from the Congress veterans are lagging. It also includes Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi. Talking about other parties, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh are also trailing.

History of Moga

On November 24, 1995, Moga was carved out of Faridkot to form the 17th district of Punjab. This year, the entire Moga district recorded 73.95 per cent polling. In Moga, AAP's Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Congress' Malvika Sood, SAD's Brijendra Singh Brar and BJP's Harjot Kamal Singh are in the fray.