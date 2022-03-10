Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 170 seats, SP in 95 in Uttar Pradesh

Assembly Elections 2022: The Assembly Election Results 2022 for five states that went to the polls in February and March will be declared today. People are anxiously waiting for the results which will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur for the coming 5 years.
The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Further counting will also take place for the by-polls held in Majuli in Assam.
The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements.
Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.
Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14.
Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
Notably, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand, while there is a Congress government in Punjab.
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday morning to offer prayers ahead of the counting of votes for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. "We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change (AAP)," said Mann to reporters.
Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am. Jalebis with the hope of victory are being prepared at the residence of Mann in Sangrur.Also, his residence has been decorated with flowers as he hopes to the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab as predicted by Exit polls. Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.
The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys. If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab.Polling was held in the state on February 20.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family as results start pouring in for assembly elections.
In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh offers prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal, on verdict day for Assembly elections
Counting of postal ballots gets underway at a counting center in Gurdaspur.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple as the countdown begins for the results of the Goa Assembly polls
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur
Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
The public has immense trust on PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district
Counting of votes to begin at 8am for #ManipurElection2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex
UP Election Results 2022: Key electoral battles to watch out
Political parties currently remain in the fray as the counting of the votes has begun for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, with the final results for the polls to be announced later today. As the vote-counting advances, the fate of hundreds of candidates is yet to be sealed.
The elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in a total of seven phases, with the final phase of the polling ending on March 7. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10, and here are some of the key electoral battles to keep an eye out for.
Election Result 2022 UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa: All you need to know
EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7. In poll going States, District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed.
After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done. This will be signed by RO and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. After the announcement of the round-wise result, counting of the next round will be taken up as per extant instructions. Postal ballot results will also be shared in the prescribed format after obtaining the signatures of candidates’ agents.