Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 170 seats, SP in 95 in Uttar Pradesh

Assembly Elections 2022: The Assembly Election Results 2022 for five states that went to the polls in February and March will be declared today. People are anxiously waiting for the results which will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur for the coming 5 years.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Further counting will also take place for the by-polls held in Majuli in Assam.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.

Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14.

Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Notably, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand, while there is a Congress government in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday morning to offer prayers ahead of the counting of votes for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. "We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change (AAP)," said Mann to reporters.

Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am. Jalebis with the hope of victory are being prepared at the residence of Mann in Sangrur.Also, his residence has been decorated with flowers as he hopes to the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab as predicted by Exit polls. Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys. If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab.Polling was held in the state on February 20.