Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi in Delhi, makes THIS demand

Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann is garnering praises for doing great work in just a few days of holding office. Earlier, he was appreciated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his commendable work in just three days.

Earlier today, the Punjab CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Speaking about his state’s financial condition in the meeting, Mann asked for a significant amount of money from the PM. He said, “We need the support of the Centre to maintain national security. Punjab's financial condition is in doldrums. We've demanded Rs 50,000 crores package per year for 2 years to improve state's financial situation”.

Post his meeting with the PM, Mann is expected to call on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today was Mann’s first visit in Delhi after becoming Punjab’s Chief Minister.

On March 22, the Punjab CM made a major announcement for 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D. He tweeted, “We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments”.

After the remarkable win of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 92 constituencies out of 117 in Punjab, Mann was sworn in as the chief minister.

While the main agenda of the meet remains unclear, it is being considered as a courtesy call by Mann who has earlier tweeted that he had asked for time from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues about Punjab.

The Prime Minister had earlier tweeted to extend greetings to Mann for taking oath as Punjab CM. “Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people”, the PM tweeted.

