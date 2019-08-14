Punjab bandh over demolition of Delhi temple

Days after the 500-year-old Shri Guru Ravi Das temple in Tughlakabad, Delhi was demolished, the central government had to face the wrath of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities on Tuesday. The temple was demolished under the orders of Supreme Court by the Delhi Development Authority.

This act triggered Ravidasia community in Punjab to call for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday. Most districts in Punjab faced severe disruption as many turned up to protest against the demolition. The community also blamed the Central government for not intervening against the decision of the top court. High-level protests were witnessed in Mohali, Jalandhar, Moga, Faridkot, Balata, Amritsar, Kapurthala and many other cities. Workers from the Bahujan Samaj Party and other Dalit organisations gathered on the streets and forced vendors to shut down their business.

Political parties in the state including Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party expressed their displeasure over the Court's decision. Ravidasia community in Punjab are an influential vote bank accounting for 32% of the electorate.

STIR HOTSPOTS High-level protests were witnessed in Mohali, Jalandhar, Moga, Faridkot, Balata, Amritsar, Kapurthala and many other cities

A delegation including AAP leader Harpal Cheema, BJP MP from North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash and SAD leader Charanjit Atwal met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed the matter.

"We, along with VC (Vice-Chairman) DDA are determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternate site where the temple can be relocated. We have also suggested to the affected parties to appeal to Hon'ble Court to issue necessary directions in this regard," tweeted Puri after meeting Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the matter. He also met Puri to talk about the issue and constituted a five-member committee to reach out to the community.

