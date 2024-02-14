Pulwama Attack 5th Anniversary: Why India observes February 14 as 'black day'? Explained

The Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, stands as one of the most devastating acts of terror in Kashmir's history.

On February 14, 2019, a devastating terror attack shook Pulwama, India, as a suicide bomber affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targeted a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus on the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 40 CRPF lives. The attack occurred at around 3:15 pm local time as the convoy was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, bringing the nation to a standstill.

In response to the attack, India strongly condemned the incident and held Pakistan responsible for harboring and supporting terrorist groups like JeM. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of providing "full freedom" to Masood Azhar, the leader of JeM, to operate within its territory, demanding that Pakistan dismantle terrorist infrastructure and cease supporting such groups. However, Pakistan denied these allegations.

In a united front, Indian political parties passed a resolution to support the government and security forces in the wake of the Pulwama attack. India took decisive measures against Pakistan, increasing customs duty on Pakistani goods to 200% and revoking Pakistan's status as the Most Favored Nation (MFN). Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that security forces had been given full freedom to respond to the attack and warned that terrorists would face severe consequences for their actions.

Subsequently, on February 26, 2019, Indian security forces launched a counter-attack, named 'Operation Bandar,' conducting airstrikes on JeM camps in Pakistan's Balakot region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Using Israeli-made "smart bombs" and Mirage 2000 fighter jets, India targeted what was believed to be an important training centre for JeM and other terrorist organizations. Notably, this marked India's first aerial assault on Pakistani soil since the 1971 war between the two nations.

In response, Pakistan retaliated on February 27, 2019, as several of its F-16 fighter jets breached Indian airspace, attempting to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian Air Force successfully thwarted the attack, destroying one F-16 aircraft. Amidst the escalating tensions, Pakistan also captured an Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released on March 1, 2019. Despite the challenges and confrontations, India remained resolute in its stance against terrorism and continued to prioritize national security.

Five years have passed since the tragic Pulwama attack, yet February 14 continues to be solemnly observed as a 'black day' in honor of the courageous CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the assault.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tribute on Wednesday, honored the martyred soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attacks. Reflecting on their bravery, PM Modi emphasized that their dedication and sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in memory.