Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

The date of the Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 results counting and announcement is June 4.

This time, there will be seven phases to the elections, and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024. With a total duration of 44 days, this general election will be the longest-running in Indian history. After completing his second term, the current prime minister, Narendra Modi, will run for office a third time. Speaking of Puducherry, there will be a single phase of voting for a single seat, Puducherry, and that phase will take place on April 19.

The date of the Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 results counting and announcement is June 4.

The current Congress member in parliament, V Vaithilingam, will face off against G Thamizhvendhan of the AIADMK and A Namassivayam of the BJP for the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ve. Vaithilingam of the INC emerged victorious from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 444981 votes, while Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan of the AINRC received 247956 votes. By 197025 votes, Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan was defeated.

In the 2014 Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, R. Radhakrishnan of the AINRC emerged victorious with 255826 votes, while V. Narayanasamy of the INC received 194972 votes.In 2014, the Puducherry parliamentary constituency had 901357 registered voters.