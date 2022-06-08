Lucknow boy shoots dead mother from father's pistol for stopping him from playing PUBG

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, PUBG: Preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game. (Representational)

Lucknow: A minor boy shot dead his mother in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow after she stopped him from playing the PUBG mobile game. The police said the boy was addicted to the game. He used his father's pistol to commit the crime.

"A minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing PUBG. Preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father's pistol," ADCP, East Lucknow, was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

The boy concocted a fake story about some electrician to mislead the police, the officer said.

In March, a Thane resident was stabbed to death by three friends over an altercation over the game.

PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It was launched by the Chinese gaming major Tancent. It is a multiplayer online game wherein players shoot each other. The game was banned in India. BGMI, a game launched by the same company, has replaced PUBG in India. Its format is similar to PUBG.

Mobile gaming addiction is increasingly becoming pandemic in India. Last week, a boy in Hyderabad was apprehended for stealing Rs 36 lakh from his mother's accounts to buy credits on a mobile phone.

Last week, a Kerala girl died by suicide as she had no friends and she was not able to concentrate on her studies due to her addiction to watch Korean bands play music.

With inputs from ANI