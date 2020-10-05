Protests against Hathras gangrape-murder planned to create unrest in UP: Report

The protests against the Hathras gang-rape and murder were staged by some groups with the intention of creating unrest in Uttar Pradesh, a Zee News report quoting sources has said. It is being said that a website called 'JusticeForHathras' was created to disturb the law and order situation in the state by disseminating false information related to the incident.

The sources have claimed that the website was made to spark caste-based riots across the state.

Additionally, the sources said that the victim's family was instructed by some people to speak against the Yogi Adityanath government and not to settle for the compensation offered by it.

There has been a massive outrage across the country over the incident and protests have been organised in several areas slamming the government on failure to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, state CM Yogi Adityanath lambasted the Opposition saying they want to stoke riots in state and country by doing communal politics.

"Those who do not like the development work carried out by the government are trying to stoke riots by playing communal politics. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake their political loaves. And hence, they come out with new conspiracies every now and then. Staying alert to such conspiracies, we have to move the process of development fast," the Chief Minister stated in a video message on Sunday. On Saturday, Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras incident after a high-level meeting with the concerned officials. The state government had earlier ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the case.

The government also gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some other officials based on the first report of SIT.

The victim died earlier this week in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.