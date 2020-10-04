Hathras case: Victim's family seeks SC monitored probe, refuses to undergo narco test

Headlines

South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

DMK, BJP engage in poster war over Udhyanidhi's 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

G20 summit: Delhi police urges people to avoid walking, cycling, picnicking at India Gate

Meet Neeraj Chopra, man who sold Rs 50 crore worth of old phones; inspirational story of vegetable seller's son

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

Skin care tips for oily skin

8 Benefits of drinking hot water

Foods to avoid in case of high uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Political Row Erupts As ‘India’ Replaced With ‘Bharat’ On Invitation List For G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: World's Tallest Nataraja Statue Installed At Bharat Mandapam

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

Not Kareena Kapoor, but Saif Ali Khan and this actress were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan

Rashmika Mandanna is in live-in relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Reddit is convinced after actress’ new photo

HomeIndia

India

Hathras case: Victim's family seeks SC monitored probe, refuses to undergo narco test

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2020, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seeking justice for their daughter, the family members of the Hathras incident have said that they are not favour of a narco test and want a Supreme Court-monitored probe to be conducted in the case.

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother said that the UP Police did not let them see their daughter's body and perform her last rites. She also accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.

She added that the narco test of the accused should be conducted.

When questioned about the audio clips regarding their alleged conversation with a Congress leader that went viral, the deceased's brother denied any such talk. For the uninitiated, two new audio tapes have gone viral in which some people are said to be talking to the victim's family and asking them to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders.

In the purported audios, the victim's family is being asked to speak against the Uttar Pradesh Police as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in front of media. The people in the clips can also be heard asking the family to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi before making the statement.

In one of the clips, some unknown people are asking the victim's brother Sandeep to stay at home until Priyanka Gandhi arrives. The person talking to the victim's family is also heard suggesting them not to settle for Rs 25 lakh but to ask for Rs 50 lakh compensation.

DNA India does not confirm the veracity of both audio clips.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting with the concerned officials. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal went to meet the family of victim after getting permission from the administration.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

Four months of Manipur violence: Congress alleges state 'forgotten' by Modi govt in aftermath of ethnic violence

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh fails to answer this Rs 7 crore question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you?

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

Apple iPhone 15 launch may help Apple to become global smartphone leader by surpassing Samsung

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE