Hathras case: Victim's family seeks SC monitored probe, refuses to undergo narco test

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.

Seeking justice for their daughter, the family members of the Hathras incident have said that they are not favour of a narco test and want a Supreme Court-monitored probe to be conducted in the case.

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother said that the UP Police did not let them see their daughter's body and perform her last rites. She also accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.

She added that the narco test of the accused should be conducted.

When questioned about the audio clips regarding their alleged conversation with a Congress leader that went viral, the deceased's brother denied any such talk. For the uninitiated, two new audio tapes have gone viral in which some people are said to be talking to the victim's family and asking them to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders.

In the purported audios, the victim's family is being asked to speak against the Uttar Pradesh Police as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in front of media. The people in the clips can also be heard asking the family to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi before making the statement.

In one of the clips, some unknown people are asking the victim's brother Sandeep to stay at home until Priyanka Gandhi arrives. The person talking to the victim's family is also heard suggesting them not to settle for Rs 25 lakh but to ask for Rs 50 lakh compensation.

DNA India does not confirm the veracity of both audio clips.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting with the concerned officials. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal went to meet the family of victim after getting permission from the administration.