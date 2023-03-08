'Process for constitutional solution for Tripura tribals started': Tipra Motha chief after meeting with Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/Pradyot_Tripura)

After a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Tipra Motha party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said that the home minister has started the process for a ‘constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura’.

A delegation led by Debbarma at the state guest house in Agartala met Shah on Wednesday. "The Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame," he said in a tweet.

He further wrote, "I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected."

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda and Tripura's newly sworn-in chief minister Manik Saha. Debbarma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had long been seeking a constitutional solution to demands by his party for a separate state of Tiprasa.

The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura state assembly. He is believed to be leading a six-member delegation to the talks.

While the BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the tiny state of Tripura, its leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the Tripura Tribal autonomous council which exists and runs affairs in areas dominated by tribal communities.

(With inputs from PTI)

