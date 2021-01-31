Headlines

PM Narendra Modi launches 'India 75' initiative to encourage young writers

PM Modi called upon the citizens and especially the youth to write about freedom fighters as India celebrates its 75 years of independence in 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

On his first Mann Ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and talked about a new platform for the next generation of thought leaders and writers in the country.

The prime minister talked about starting the India 75 initiative for the young writers in the country. He said that the initiative would encourage young writers of different states and languages and it would prepare many writers to research on Indian culture and traditions.

"We should wholeheartedly support such budding talents. It will also help prepare a section of thought leaders. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and make use of their literary prowess," said the prime minister.

He added that the details about this initiative could be found on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

PM Modi called upon the citizens and especially the youth to write about freedom fighters as India celebrates its 75 years of independence in 2021. He said that the writings on India's struggle for freedom and the various tales of courage would be a tribute to the national heroes of the freedom movement.

In the 73rd episode of his radio programme, the prime minister said, "I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it and write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement."

The prime minister's address comes a day before the Union Budget is going to be presented in the Parliament on February 1.

