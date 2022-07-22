Presidential elections: Cross-voting shows Opposition unity a delusion, V-P polls may meet similar fate

Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India

The division in Opposition unity was visible even before the July 18 presidential elections, and it only became more evident when NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won by a heavy margin against Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th President of India.

After several non-aligned parties like BJD, Shiv Sena and YSR Congress extending their support to the tribal leader from Odisha, several MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in her support, defying their parties’ stated support to opposition candidate Sinha.

However, news agency PTI quoted BJP sources saying that as many as 125 MLAs votes in Murmu’s favour, along with 17 MPs. These MLAs included 22 in Assam, 19 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in Maharashtra, 10 each in Jharkhand and Gujarat, and six in Chhattisgarh.

As Murmu garnered over 64 per cent votes, the results exposed the fissures in the opposition ranks and even inside the UPA camp as about half-a-dozen non-NDA parties refused to side with the Congress.

Adding to the wounds, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced that it will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections and will not side with the UPA candidate Margaret Alva, unlike the case of Yashwant Sinha.

TMC, one of the largest opposition parties in Parliament, said it was not consulted by the Congress before Alva was announced as the UPA’s vice president pick.

This has paved way for another easy victory for NDA’s vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been involved in a series of standoffs with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

The UPA failing to get TMC on board is another blow to the opposition’s efforts to forge a larger front to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This also signals that a bigger fallout between the Congress and TMC is in the offing.

Cross-voting has exposed fissures in the opposition camp in the recent Rajya Sabha elections as well when Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka saw cross-voting.

Political experts have often blamed a splintered opposition as a reason behind the NDA’s expanding footprints. Several attempts to bring all non-NDA parties under one umbrella have gone in vain owing to the national ambitions of the regional satraps.