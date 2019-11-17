President's rule should end in Maharashtra, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Headlines

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

President's rule should end in Maharashtra, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

The statement comes a day before party supremo Sharad Pawar is set to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the next course of action pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 08:28 PM IST

Following a core committee meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that that President's Rule in Maharashtra should end and an alternate government should be formed.

The statement comes a day before party supremo Sharad Pawar is set to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the next course of action pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

"We have decided that the next decision will be taken only after discussion with Congress. Tomorrow, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Pawar Sahab will hold a meeting and day after tomorrow leaders of both the parties will meet," he told the media.

 

 

On Monday, Pawar and Gandhi are likely to take the final call on the draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) agreed upon between NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena for the proposed coalition government in Maharashtra.

Following a power tussle with BJP on sharing the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena is adamant on a non-BJP government in Maharashtra and the three parties are having talks for government formation.

On Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday that no one can stop the party from acquiring the Chief Minister post.

In a press conference, Sanjay Raut said that there will be a Shiv Sena CM for "next 25 years", emphasizing strongly on the fact that Shiv Sena will be leading Maharashtra "no matter what".

On Thursday, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held a joint meeting to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The leaders of the three parties have finalised the draft of CMP for a coalition government in Maharashtra after several rounds of consultations.

BJP, on the other hand, seems sure of returning to power with state party chief claiming support of 119 MLAs. 

"We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we'll form BJP government in the state, Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We're committed to give a stable govt to state. There can't be a government in Maharashtra without BJP," Maharastra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years, was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government. 

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

