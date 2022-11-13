'How does our President look?': TMC leader Akhil Giri's objectionable comments on President Murmu spark row

Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

A video of West Bengal minister Akhil Giri went viral for his objectionable comments on President Draupadi Murmu. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader apologised on Friday (November 11), BJP is insistent on his arrest and removal from his post.

Addressing the people in Nandigram on Thursday (November 10), the Minister for Correctional Administration, was seen saying, “He (Suvendu Adhikari) said that I am not good-looking. How beautiful is he? We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?

#WATCH | "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?," says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

To this, Arjun Munda, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister said, “He (Giri) has hurt the sentiments of over 10 crore tribals and dented the country’s democratic values.”

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also wrote to the National Commission for Women, requesting them to “immediately arrest” Giri and take appropriate action against him. He also asked them to “try to dismiss him from the MLA’s post”.

Akhir Giri said in his apology, “I have taken oath as a minister. I respect both the Constitution and the President. I was referring to comments by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who kept attacking me over my looks. However, I apologise for my statements and would like to reiterate that I have immense respect for President Droupadi Murmu.”

“I mentioned the post and made a comparison to respond to Adhikari. I didn’t take any name. He had said I look bad. I am a minister and I took oath of office. If something is said against me, it is an insult to the Constitution,” added the minister.

The TMC, however, condemned his remarks. “We have the utmost respect for Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women’s empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable,” the party said in an official statement.

BJP workers have lodged a complaint at the Nandigram police station. BJP MLAs are seeking an immediate meeting with the state Governor La Ganesan to demand the removal of Giri. BJP workers in Odisha have gone on protest and lodged an FIR against him for his derogatory remarks against the 'daughter of Odisha'.