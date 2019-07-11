Prashant Kishor looks to rope in 5 lakh youth workers to boost TMC's political fortunes

It is well known that TMC has roped in election guru Prashant Kishor to revive their fortunes after shocking defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The party was reduced from 34 in 2014 to 22 IN 2019. BJP which had never won more than two seats in West Bengal witnessed a meteoric rise getting 18 seats. With BJP ahead in 121 out of 294 Assembly segments, TMC needs an organisational reboot and Mamata Banerjee has put her trust in master strategist Kishor.

Now Kishor and his organisation I-PAC is looking to aggressively recruit workers who will augment TMC's campaign in West Bengal, reports Zee 24 Ghanta. They have floated 'Youth in Politics' (YIP), which is asking youth to register if they want Prashant Kishor's guidance for joining politics. Kishor's target is to tap the educated urban youth through this organisation, many of whom have reposed their faith on BJP and PM Narendra Modi in the recent elections.

After getting responsibility in June, Kishor's team has already come out with a campaign strategy and YIP is a big part of it. Posts regarding YIP have flooded social media. After initial training, those who are registering will be guided by Kishor and his team. Now, where does TMC comes into the scene in this broad scheme of things? Not everyone who joins YIP will not be TMC supporters. But according to Kishor, since his party's ties with TMC is now public knowledge, most people who would sign up are likely going to be pro- TMC.

YIP has already seen a brisk pace of enrollment with almost 4,000 joining the fold every day. Kishor wants the number to increase upto 10,000 so that by September around 5 lakh people can be roped in. TMC on its part is sharing YIP's posts across their social media platforms to give more traction to the enrollment process. This process of setting up a parallel organisation of foot soldiers worked well for Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. Will it work for TMC? We will know in a couple of years.