PM Narendra Modi to visit Lumbini today on Buddha Purnima, key points on Nepal visit

(Image Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day Nepal visit today on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. During his visit PM Modi will go to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. A press release by PMO read, "I will be visiting Lumbini, Nepal on 16 May 2022 at the invitation of the Rt Hon'ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal."

In Lumbini, PM Modi will be offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. "I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," he added.

Read | Buddha Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal’s Lumbini on Buddha Purnima

PM Narendra Modi will be holding bilateral talks with his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba which is seen as a move to further consolidating the India-Nepal relations. He will also attend a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage.

The construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage will be undertaken by the International Buddhist Confederation, India, with financial support from the Ministry of Culture. The Rs 1 billion centre, which will take three years to complete, will mark India's first attempt to develop strong ties with Nepal's Buddhist heritage sites.

Key points of PM Modi's Nepal visit

PM Narendra Modi and PM Sher Bahadur Deuba will hold a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, followed by a lunch hosted by the Nepal Prime Minister.

He will take a helicopter from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained Nirvana, to a newly built helipad in Lumbini.

From here he is expected to go to the Maya Devi temple and offer prayers, before laying the foundation stone for the Buddhist centre.

Construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage will be an effort to connect two major pilgrimage sites on the Buddhist circuit.

PM Modi will deliver an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.

India and Nepal would be signing five memoranda of understanding (MoU), said sources.