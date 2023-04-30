'Karnataka's Congress unit works round the clock for...': PM Modi during Mysuru roadshow

Karnataka assembly election 2023 | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections. Winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka, Modi addressed six public rallies. The rally passed through various parts of Mysuru.

Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, the district headquarters town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow here. Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The crowd included locals, tourists, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gathered on both sides of the road and greeted the Prime Minister by showering flower petals on him.

Read: Ludhiana gas leak: 3 minors among 11 perished; Punjab government announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Here are highlights from PM Narendra Modi's speech from the two-day long roadshow in Mysuru:

“Karnataka's Congress unit works round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, they need to have a green signal from that family. JD(S) is a pvt ltd party of a single family. They're spending their energies on welfare of their family,” said Prime Minister Modi addressing the public in Belur.

“Both Congress and the JD(S) prentend to be two different parties but they are one. The crowd today at the Kolar will give both the parties sleepless nights," said the PM attacking the opposition.

Responding to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' jibe, PM Modi said, “I have been fighting corruption ever since I became the PM. Congress doesn't like it and hence calls me a poisonous snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply on May 13.”

Speaking at Kolar, Modi said, “Congress party is a 85% commission party and their own PM had agreed about it. They had runied the country till 2014. Even in this assembly elections, the party will be clean bowled.”