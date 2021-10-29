PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome to attend G-20 Summit, full schedule here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy's capital Rome on Friday to participate in the two-day G-20 Summit. During his visit, PM Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Friday afternoon. Modi is travelling to Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

Narendra Modi will use this opportunity to ensure greater cooperation from the nations participating in the G20 summit. The main focus of this year's G-20 Summit is the global economy, health, sustainable development, environment and climate change.

PM Modi is likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit including one with Italian PM Mario Draghi. He is also likely to meet heads of several states. In addition, Prime Minister is scheduled to have a brief meeting with European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of European Council Charles Michel today.

After the G-20 Summit ends on October 31, PM Modi will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). There will also be various bilateral and community-related programmes during this visit.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet Pope Francis on Saturday. Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) President Cardinal George Alencherry in a statement confirmed the news. He said that the meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and PM Narendra Modi will take place on October 30.

Describing it as a historic meeting, the Cardinal said it will "add more energy and warmth to the relations between our country and the Vatican and the Catholic Church".

The same day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

The next day, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

(With ANI Inputs)