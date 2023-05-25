Search icon
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate third Khelo India University Games today

Khelo India University Games: The competitions will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate third Khelo India University Games today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate third Khelo India University Games today (file photo: Twitter/narendra modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the third edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said. This year, the Khelo India University Games will be held from 25th May to 3rd June in Uttar Pradesh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 4,750 athletes from more than 200 universities will be competing in 21 sports. The competitions will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi will declare open the Khelo India University Games on May 25 at 7 PM via video conferencing, the PMO said, noting that he has laid enormous focus on developing a culture of sports in the country and encouraging youth to take up sports.

Various schemes have been launched by the government to support budding sportsmen and efforts have been put in to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country, it said and added that the organisation of Khelo

India University Games is another step in this direction. The mascot of the Games is named Jitu, which represents Swamp Deer (Barasingha) - the state animal of Uttar Pradesh, he said. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held in Varanasi on June 3.

