Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship won't be revoked, nothing to do with religion, says Centre

Arbaaz Khan says nepotism may give you a break but it won't build your career: 'Agar aapke father kisi...'

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

8 most educated south Indian actresses

Oldest Hindu temples in India

7 snacks with more protein than egg

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

PM Modi will also dedicate to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These centres would offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 06:10 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office, he will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin), the release stated.

He will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

Further, according to the release, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations--New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

He will dedicate to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These centres would offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation, the release detailed.

He will also dedicate to the nation 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. The upgrade will enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Nation's Digital Controlling of Railway stations at 2646 stations. This tech-enabled system is tipped to improve the operational efficiency and safety of the trains.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the people 35 Rail Coach Restaurants that aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.

He will dedicate more than 1,500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation.

"These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses," the PMO stated in its release.

He will dedicate to the nation solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations as part of an initiative that is aimed at meeting the country's renewable energy goals while reducing the carbon footprint of the Railways.

He will also launch and inaugurate various other projects, including newly electrified sections, doubling/multi-tracking of tracks, and developments of railway goods sheds, workshops, loco sheds, and pit lines/coaching depots, among others.

These projects are a testament to the Government's dedication to building a modern and robust railway network, the PMO stated in its release, adding that this investment will not only improve connectivity but also boost economic growth and create new employment opportunities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SBSP leader Nandini Rajbhar stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement