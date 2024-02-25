PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today: Know all about India's longest cable-stayed bridge

The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore.

In a major development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island on Sunday (February 25).

The bridge will be effective in easing transportation and significantly reduce travel time for devotees journeying between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka.

Here’s all you need to know about Sudarshan Setu

The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore.

With an impressive stretch of around 2.32 kilometers, this bridge holds the title of the longest cable-stayed bridge in our country.

The bridge also features footpaths adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides.

Interestingly, solar panels are installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

Before the construction of the bridge, those on a pilgrimage to Beyt Dwarka had no other choice but to rely on boats for their journey. With its completion, this bridge isn't just a marvel of engineering, it's expected to become a major spot for tourists to visit in Devbhumi Dwarka as well.