PM Modi to attend the 'Goa Liberation Day' event today - Significance, Important events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the poll-bound state of Goa on Sunday, December 19 to attend the 'Goa Liberation Day'. Celebrations will take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at 3 pm.

According to the statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will felicitate freedom fighters and the veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function. PM Modi is also to inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

#OnThisDay Goa was liberated after Portuguese surrendered to the Indian troops in 1961. #GoaLiberationDay pic.twitter.com/qvOmsO9g3z — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) December 19, 2021

What is Goa Liberation Day?

On this day, the state of Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule and every year December 19 is celebrated to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

How was Goa Liberated?

In 1641, Goa was taken over by the Portuguese from the Maratha rule and had begun the minor Bicholim conflict that ended the peace treaty between the Portuguese and Maratha Empire.

Later, in the 19th century when India began its first movement of Independence, the effects of the revolt were seen in Goa as well. They were seen participating in Satyagraha in the late 1940s but after India attained Independence, the Portuguese refused to give up their hold over Goa.

In 1961, under the governance of Jawaharlal Nehru, India adopted a plan called 'Operation Vijay' to free the Portuguese colonies in India.

Under the charge of General JN Chaudhari by December 11, 1961, Indian forces were deployed in places like Belgaum, Vapi and Una for attacks on Goa, Daman and Diu. All routes were sealed that connected Goa to other mainlands and December 18 was determined as the day of the attack.

Indians overpowered 3,000 Portuguese with over 30,000 soldiers that included all three sections of armed forces. After numerous attempts and attacks, on December 19, the Indian forces had arrived at Panjim and hoisted the Indian flag.

Everything came to an end on December 19 at 6 pm. Arrangements were made for the Portuguese surrender by the Portuguese governor General Salo E Silva and the official documents were signed at 7:30 pm. Operation Vijay had continued for 40 hours.

Finally, on December 19, 1961, India conquered Goa from the Portuguese and made it a part of India.