PM Modi releases 9th installment under PM-KISAN - Here's how you can check your name, register grievance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transferred over Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore farmer families as he released the 9th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

If you are a beneficiary under the PM-KISAN scheme but you have not received the amount in your account, you can lodge your grievances without hassle as the government has issued a series of hotline numbers. The beneficiaries can also check their name for the scheme at the website or mobile app for PM-KISAN.

Here is how you can check your name on the PM-KISAN website

Step 1: Go to pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side, click on the Farmers Corner

Step 3: Click on the Beneficiary Status

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as Aadhaar number, bank account, mobile number

After filling in all these details, you will be able to see your status and you will see your name if it is included in the list

To check your name through the PM-KISAN mobile app, download the app on your phone, log in to the app using your details, such as phone number, and all the details will appear.

If you are a beneficiary of the scheme but your name is missing in the 9th installment, you can lodge a complaint at 011-24300606.

Other hotlines where you can lodge your grievances are, PM KISAN Toll-free number: 18001155266; PM KISAN Helpline number: 155261; PM KISAN landline numbers 011—23381092, 23382401; Additional PM KISAN helpline number: 0120-6025109.

You can also lodge a complaint via email on pmkisan-ict@gov.in