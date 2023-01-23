PM Modi names 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after India’s ‘Paramveers’, check full list here

Photos of 4 of the 21 islands named after PVC awardees | Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago after all 21 Indian heroes who have been awarded the highest gallantry award of the country, Param Vir Chakra.

The naming of the islands after war heroes was done on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. PM Modi virtually announced the names of the islands dedicated to the PVC awardees.

Here’s the full list:

Dhan Singh Island after Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa Tarapore Island after Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore Karam Singh Island after Lance Naik (Hony. Captain) Karam Singh Bana Island after Naib Subedar Bana Singh Ekka Island after Lance Naik Albert Ekka Khetrapal Island after 2nd Lt Arun Khetrapal Pandey Island after Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey Hoshiar Island after Major Hoshiar Singh Shaitan Island after Major Shaitan Singh Jadunath Island after Nayak Jadunath Singh Yogender Island after Subedar Major (Hony. Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav Hamid Island after Company Quartermaster Havildar (CQMH) Abdul Hamid Rane Island after 2nd Lt Rama Raghoba Rane Ramaswamy Island after Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran Batra Island after Captain Vikram Batra Joginder Island after Subedar Joginder Singh Salaria Island after Captain G S Salaria (then Major) Piru Island after Company Havildar Major Piru Singh Somnath Island after Major Somnath Sharma Sekhon Island after Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon Sanjay Island after Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar

Naming the islands after the country's bravest of braves, PM Modi said that the only resolution for all 21 ‘Paramveers’ was ‘India First’. He highlighted the Andaman Islands’ potential and reiterated the efforts made by the current government.

“`India First` was the only resolution for all 21 Paramveers; today in the naming of these islands, their resolution has become immortal forever. The potential of Andamans is huge. In the past eight years, the country has made continuous efforts in this direction,” PM Modi said virtually shortly after naming the islands.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)