PM Modi names 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after India’s ‘Paramveers’, check full list here

The naming of the islands after war heroes was done on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Photos of 4 of the 21 islands named after PVC awardees | Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago after all 21 Indian heroes who have been awarded the highest gallantry award of the country, Param Vir Chakra.

The naming of the islands after war heroes was done on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. PM Modi virtually announced the names of the islands dedicated to the PVC awardees.

Here’s the full list: 

  1. Dhan Singh Island after Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa
  2. Tarapore Island after Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore
  3. Karam Singh Island after Lance Naik (Hony. Captain) Karam Singh
  4. Bana Island after Naib Subedar Bana Singh
  5. Ekka Island after Lance Naik Albert Ekka
  6. Khetrapal Island after 2nd Lt Arun Khetrapal
  7. Pandey Island after Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey
  8. Hoshiar Island after Major Hoshiar Singh
  9. Shaitan Island after Major Shaitan Singh
  10. Jadunath Island after Nayak Jadunath Singh
  11. Yogender Island after Subedar Major (Hony. Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav
  12. Hamid Island after Company Quartermaster Havildar (CQMH) Abdul Hamid
  13. Rane Island after 2nd Lt Rama Raghoba Rane
  14. Ramaswamy Island after Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran
  15. Batra Island after Captain Vikram Batra
  16. Joginder Island after Subedar Joginder Singh
  17. Salaria Island after Captain G S Salaria (then Major)
  18. Piru Island after Company Havildar Major Piru Singh
  19. Somnath Island after Major Somnath Sharma
  20. Sekhon Island after Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon
  21. Sanjay Island after Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar

Naming the islands after the country's bravest of braves, PM Modi said that the only resolution for all 21 ‘Paramveers’ was ‘India First’. He highlighted the Andaman Islands’ potential and reiterated the efforts made by the current government. 

“`India First` was the only resolution for all 21 Paramveers; today in the naming of these islands, their resolution has become immortal forever. The potential of Andamans is huge. In the past eight years, the country has made continuous efforts in this direction,” PM Modi said virtually shortly after naming the islands.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

