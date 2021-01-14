PM Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu

On the occasion on Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people through microblogging website.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti. My wish is that Uttarayan Suryadev infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature. January 14, 2021

The Prime Minister, while sending out Pongal greetings, said the festival showcases the best of Tamil culture.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he said.

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. January 14, 2021

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," he said in another tweet.

People across the country have begun their celebrations for Makar Sankranti and other harvest festivals, marking the beginning of the Uttarayan period. The festivities around the end of winters and the onset of longer and warmer days invite a lot of merrymaking and bonding within the community.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated to pay gratitude to the sun god for a good harvest and mark the change in season.

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family.