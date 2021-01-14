Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes to send to family, friends

People across the country have begun their celebrations for Makar Sankranti and other harvest festivals, marking the beginning of the Uttarayan period. The festivities around the end of winters and the onset of longer and warmer days invite a lot of merrymaking and bonding within the community .

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated to pay gratitude to the sun god for a good harvest and mark the change in season.

Many people will soon start performing rituals like taking a holy bath and doing charitable work and enjoying the various delicacies made with til or sesame seeds and jaggery. Here are messages, wishes, and quotes to send to family and friends to wish them on the auspicious occasion of the Makar Sankranti:

-Happy Makar Sankranti!

-As we celebrate the festival of the sun, Makar Sankranti, may it bring you wisdom and joy, and light in your life.

-Sending my best wishes to you and your your loved ones for this happy and blessed occasion of Makar Sankranti.

-Here's wishing that the festival of Makar Sankranti brings you and your family happiness.

-It is time for a new beginning and setting a new destination. May the occasion of Makar Sankranti be blissful and joyous for you!

-Meethe gur mein mil gaye til, Udi patang aur khil gaye dil, Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

-Wishing you and your loved one a blessed Makar Sankranti!

-Wishing that you soar high just like the kites on Makar Sankranti!

-Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of good times in your life.

-Hope all your wishes come true on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti!

-As the sun starts its northward journey, I hope you reach new heights too. Happy Makar Sankranti!