PM Modi calls for speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines, suggests vaccine delivery system on lines of conduct of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, Senior Scientists, officers of PMO, and other Departments of Government of India.

Modi noted the steady decline in the daily COVID-19 cases and growth rate.

He further directed that keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the access to the vaccine should be ensured speedily.

Modi also stressed that every step in the logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously. It must include advanced planning of cold storage chains, distribution network, monitoring mechanism, advance assessment, and preparation of ancillary equipment required, such as vials, syringes, etc.

He stated that the country should make use of experience of successful conduct of elections and disaster management in the country. The Prime Minister concluded by cautioning against complacency at the decline and keeping up efforts to contain the pandemic. He insisted on continued social distancing, Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing the mask, regularly washing hands and sanitation etc. especially in the wake of the upcoming festival season.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III. Indian Scientists and Research Teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries viz., Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.