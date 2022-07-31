‘PM House Gherao’ protest by Congress next week, leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress leaders will hold nationwide protests on August 5. (File photo)

A nationwide protest is being conducted by Congress next week, where party leaders and workers will be marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5, raising the issue of price rise and unemployment in the nation, according to party officials.

The massive march by Congress is being called the ‘Prime Minister Ghar Gherao’, where members of the Congress working committee will be conducting a protest to surround the house of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning Centre over inflation.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be marching to the official residence of President Droupadi Murmu as part of their “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” protest on August 5, along with other peaceful protests planned for the day.

All the MLAs, MLCs, ex-MPs, and senior leaders of the Congress party are also expected to participate in the “Raj Bhavan Gherao” protest, courting mass arrest next week. It is likely that heavy barricading and security protocols will be followed by Delhi authorities on August 5, likely leading to traffic disruptions.

Congress leaders and workers have called for a protest soon after multiple conflicts and disruptions were witnessed in the both the Houses of the Parliament this week during the Monsoon session, with the Opposition urging for the price rise issue to be discussed.

Opposition parties, led by Congress, have been raising the issue of price rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, eventually leading to disruptions in the sessions. Now, Congress leaders from village to district level have been asked to hold massive protests and court mass arrests.

The "record-breaking" inflation level coupled with a "huge" increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol, and diesel has burdened the common people to an "intolerable extent", Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a letter to the party’s state and district units.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss the issue of price rise on August 1, while the issue will be raised in the Rajya Sabha on August 2.

READ | ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus exposed, plans to topple Jharkhand govt’: Congress after MLAs get caught with cash in Bengal