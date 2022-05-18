Search icon
Plea accusing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft dismissed by Jaipur court

Petitioner Ashish Saini had alleged that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had practised witchcraft on him and that it had impaired his speech.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 18, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

A Jaipur court has dismissed a plea accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft and suggested that the complainant should seek medical help for his mental health.

The Additional Sessions Court upheld the decision of the subordinate court in the case on Tuesday and said that the complainant filed the plea on purely fictitious grounds.

The court observed that the mental health of the complainant, who is an advocate, is not good and instead of seeking medical treatment, he has filed a case against Ashok Gehlot.

Petitioner Ashish Saini had alleged that Gehlot had practised witchcraft on him and that it had impaired his speech.

"Prima facie, it does not appear from the statements of the complainant that any offence has been committed against him.

"The complainant has presented this complaint on purely fictitious grounds, which do not prove any offence by any person," the court order said.

"There does not appear to be any justification for sending it under investigation. Therefore, the complaint is dismissed as there is no sufficient ground for taking action," the order said.

