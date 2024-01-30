Twitter
India

Plans afoot to make Hemant Soren's wife as Jharkhand CM, claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday were seen at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the national capital.

ANI

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has claimed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren may replace him as the former has called all allied MLAs to reach Ranchi "with their luggage". 

In a post on X, Dubey queried how a man who is absconding will protect the people of the state."A big advice to those who are doing wrong on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the CM is proving himself to be a fugitive, running away from facing the investigating agency, the man is facing insults in the country and abroad all day long. How will that man protect the officers or the people of the state?" he said.

"Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) the Chief Minister. The CM has said that fearing an ED interrogation, they will reach Ranchi by road and announce their arrival," he added.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday were seen at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the national capital.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that CM Soren was ready to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam."CM has gone to Delhi for personal work, and he will return as well. He has been called on January 31. We are ready for January 31. You asked us to tell you the place and time, and we told you the place would be CM's residence on Kanke Road and the time would be 1 pm. Who is creating all the confusion, then? The way the political situation is being presented is against democratic values," Bhattacharya said.

Earlier, ED had written to Jharkhand CM asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

As per sources, the central agency issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren and asked him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning.

This is the tenth summons issued to Chief Minister Soren by the Central agency. 

