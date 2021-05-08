PIB fact check: Radiation released by 5G testing NOT related to second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has conducted a fact check and busted fake news claiming that the radiation being released by 5G testing has led to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

"In an audio message, it is being claimed that 5G network is being tested in the states, due to which people are dying. This claim is fake. Please do not spread confusion by sharing such fake messages," PIB said in a tweet.

Actually, an audio message is going viral on social media claiming 5G testing has caused multiple deaths in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. It further alleged that due to the elections in West Bengal, the government did not start testing there but instead chose to initiate from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Earlier the Telecom industry body, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday, expressed concern over rumours related to 5G technology with the spread of COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) expressed their concern regarding false rumours connecting 5G technology with the spread of COVID-19.

The telecom regulator informed that it has come across multiple messages on social media platforms as well as reports in a few regional media mentioning '5G spectrum trials' as the probable cause of rising cases of COVID-19.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that there is no correlation between 5G technology and COVID-19, COAI Director General SP Kochhar said.