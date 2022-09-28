PFI banned for 5 years: UAPA decoded; list of all outfits banned under the stringent law and over 'unlawful association'

Representational Image

The central government has imposed a ban of five years on the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as illegal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. With this, the PFI has been added to the list of 42 banned terrorist organisations under Section 35 of the UAPA.

As per the notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, PFI’s associate organisations — Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala — have also been banned.

The UAPA 1967 is aimed at prevention of unlawful activities associations. Its main objective was to make powers available for dealing with activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India. The most recent amendment of the law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 (UAPA 2019) has made it possible for the government to designate individuals as terrorists without a due process of law.

Here is a look at the other organisations banned by the Indian government under the stringent UAPA law and 'unlawful associations':

Terrorist organisations listed in the First Schedule of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

1. Babbar Khalsa International

2. Khalistan Commando Force

3. Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. International Sikh Youth Federation

5. Lashkar-E-Taiba/Pasban-E-Ahle Hadis

6. Jaish-E-Mohammed/Tahrik-E-Furqan

7. Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen or Harkat-Ul-Ansar or Harkat-Ul-Jehad-E-Islami or Ansar-Ul-Ummah (AUU)

8. Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen/ Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment

9. Al-Umar-Mujahideen

10. Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front

11. United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

12. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam

13. People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

14. United National Liberation Front (UNLF)

15. People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)

16. Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)

17. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

18. Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF)

19. All Tripura Tiger Force

20. National Liberation Front of Tripura

21. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

22. Students Islamic Movement of India

23. Deendar Anjuman

24. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War, all its formations and front

organizations

25. Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), all its formations and Front Organisations

26. Al Badr

27. Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen

28. Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations

29. Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM)

30. Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA)

31. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT)

32. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj (ABNES)

33. Organisations listed in the Schedule to the U.N. Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism

(Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007 made under section 2 of the United

Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 and amended from time to time

34. Communist Party of India (Maoist) all its formations and front organizations

35. Indian Mujahideen, all its formations and front organizations

36. Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), all its formations and front organizations

37. Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all its formations and front organizations

38. Islamic State/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/Daish/Islamic State in

Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K)

and all its manifestations

39. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front

organisations

40. The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and all its manifestations

41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations

42. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen

Hindustan and all its manifestations

Unlawful Associations under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

1. Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)

2. United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA)

3. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB)

4. Meitei Extremist Organization of Manipur, namely

i. Peoples' Liberation Army(PLA) and its political wing the Revolutionary Peoples' Front (RPF)

ii. United National Liberation Front(UNLF) and its armed wing the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA)

iii. Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing the Red Army

iv. Kangleipak Communist Party(KCP)

v. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

vi. Coordination Committee(CorCom)

vii. Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK)

5. All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF)

6. National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)

7. Hyruiiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)

8. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

9. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang)

10. Islamic Research Foundation (IRF)

11. Jamaat-e- Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir

12. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)

13. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)