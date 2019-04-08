Pedapalle Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

The Peddapalle Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled castes. It consists of seven assembly segments - Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalle.

The sitting MP is Balka Suman of TRS who beat Congress’ G Vivekanand by nearly 3 lakh votes in 2014. The Congress has fielded A Chandra Shekhar and the TRS has picked Venkatesh Nethani.

The BJP candidate is S Kumar.

G Vivekanand had won the seat in the 2009 elections after securing 3,13,748 votes against TRS’ Gomasa Srinivas who got 2,64,731 votes. Around 10 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 2014, and of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, 15 forfeited their deposits.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.