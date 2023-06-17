Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PDA can...: Akhilesh Yadav reveals new formula to defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that he has always maintained that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

PDA can...: Akhilesh Yadav reveals new formula to defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
PDA can...: Akhilesh Yadav reveals new formula to defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls (file photo)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the next year's general elections by 'PDA', which he defined as a "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)".

"The BJP will be defeated in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh if bigger national parties back us," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at NDTV Conclave in Lucknow. Yadav asserted that he has always maintained that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.

When asked about his view on efforts being made to stitch a grand united opposition, the Samajwadi Party chief said that his only slogan is, "Assi harao, BJP hatao (defeat 80, remove BJP)." Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The SP had only won five in 2019 and lost two of them -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- to the BJP in the by-elections.

Talking about his party's alliance with Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2017 assembly and 2019 general election respectively, Yadav asserted that the Samajawadi Party has always been an honest and accommodating alliance partner.

"Wherever the Samajwadi Party has been in alliance, you wouldn't hear of us fighting over seats," he said. Yadav also hit out at the BJP government in the state and alleged that it has failed to bring development while the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

READ | Congress, 10 other opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur violence, say awaiting a reply

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.