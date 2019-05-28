Payal Tadvi suicide: BMC suspends licenses of four doctors

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended licenses of four doctors at Mumbai's Nair Hospital in connection to suicide of tribal doctor Payal Tadvi over ragging last Wednesday.

The suspended doctors include Head of Gynaecology Department Dr Yi Ching Ling and three other female doctors, Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehar, and Dr Ankita Khandilwal.The decision comes five days after Dr Payal Tadvi ended her life on May 22.

It has been alleged that for many months, these three senior female doctors were harassing her over her caste identity and tribal background. She was also teased regularly regarding the same on WhatsApp groups.Weary of all the harassment, Dr Tadvi had committed suicide.

After the incident, protest movements had started outside Nair hospital, backed by Dr Tadvi's family who called her death 'institutional murder'. Since the last four days, the movement had constantly been growing louder and making itself heard, demanding justice for Dr Payal Tadvi's death. Many took to social media to write about the harsh caste-based divide in India's medical colleges.On Monday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had also suspended the alleged three female doctors from their ranks.

All three of them are currently absconding, ever since the incident has come to the limelight. They have, however, written a letter to MARD, refuting the charges of discrimination and ragging against them, and demanded a fair investigation. A case has been registered against the three for instigating suicide.

Tadvi's family has said that hospital authorites failed to act despite them being alerted about the repeated instances of ragging and discrimination. Hospital authorities have denied the family's allegation.