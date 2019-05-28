Headlines

Dr Tadvi Suicide: Protesters seek suspension of license for 3 accused abettors

Tadvi, who belonged to a tribal community, committed suicide last week as she was allegedly subject to regular caste harassment by three of her seniors.

Shruti Gupta

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

Protesters took to streets in front of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central to protest the suicide of a second-year post-graduate student, Payal Tadvi, pursuing Doctor of Medicine (MD) in gynaecology allegedly due to racial profiling and ragging.

The protesters complained that the hospital administration was sitting ducks despite verbal complaints made by students and her family. The hospital didn't take any action against the wrongdoers. Tadvi, who belonged to a tribal community, committed suicide last week as she was allegedly subject to regular caste harassment by three of her seniors.

"This is not a suicide but an institutional murder. Payal and her family made complaints to hospital administration as well as the hostel warden. However, no action was taken," complained Advocate Rajini Agale, a protestor.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi along with a delegation of student and women bodies who organized the protest had three demands. They asked for setting up of a proper SC/ST cell, cancellation of the medical license of the three accused and, economic relief to the parents of the victim to compensate for the mental torture.

"SC/ST cell wasn't functioning properly in Nair hospital, so Payal did not know whom to complain further. We want these cells to function smoothly and students well informed to avert such incidents," said Kavita Ware, a student.

Meanwhile, the accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandelwal have denied charges of ragging levelled against them. They have also requested the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure a fair probe into the whole issue. This comes after they remain suspended by MARD, and are said to be absconding.

Various sections related to the atrocity act, anti-ragging act and IT act have been invoked against them in the Agripada police station.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has taken a serious note of the situation and in order to interrogate this matter and has instituted a 3-member committee comprising of Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Director of DMER, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM hospital and Dr Dileep Mhaiskar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra Health Science University.

Cong Demands Arrest

  • Congress on Monday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for driving a doctor in a civic-run hospital here to commit suicide allegedly by harassing her over her caste
  • State Congress unit president Ashok Chavan said, the doctor, Payal Tadvi had repeatedly flagged the issue but her complaints were allegedly not taken note of

