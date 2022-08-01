Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut taken to hospital hours after being arrested by ED

Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested in relation to the Patra Chawl case, has been taken to the hospital after spending the night in the ED office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut taken to hospital hours after being arrested by ED
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File photo)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, remains embroiled in a controversy as he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

Further, ED officials on Monday took Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to a government hospital for check up, after which he will be produced in a special court in Mumbai, as per PTI reports.

Raut, who spent the night in ED's south Mumbai office after his arrest in a money laundering case, was taken to the hospital after 12.30 pm. He was seen waving to media personnel gathered outside the agency's office.

ED arrested Raut on Sunday in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.

Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight. He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the ED will seek his custody.

A team of ED had on Sunday reached his residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where they conducted a search, questioned Raut, and by evening, took him for questioning at the agency's south Mumbai office.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of Sanjay Raut and meet with his family, who was arrested by the ED during the early hours of Monday. Raut and Thackeray are said to share a close bond, as the MP is loyalist of the former Shiv Sena chief.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Who is Swapna Patkar, witness in Patra Chawl case who was ‘threatened’ by Sanjay Raut?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.