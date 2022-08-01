Search icon
Who is Swapna Patkar, witness in Patra Chawl case who was ‘threatened’ by Sanjay Raut?

Swapna Patkar is one of the key witnesses in the Patra Chawl case in Maharashtra, which allegedly involves Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

Filmmaker Swapna Patkar (Photo - Wiki commons)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is making headlines for the past few days for being arrested in relation to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case, which is currently under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Now, another name has popped up in relation to the case – Swapna Patkar.

An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday after an audio clip leaked, where he was allegedly heard hurling obscene abuses and threats to Swapna Patkar, who is one of the key witnesses in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

Who is Swapna Patkar?

Swapna Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut and is the estranged wife of Sujit Patkar. Sujit is known to be one of the few business associates of the Shiv Sena leader. In a sensational revelation, an audio clip with the voices of Sanjay Raut and Swapna Patkar was leaked, where Raut could be heard threatening her.

Patkar is a Marathi film producer and a businesswoman, who reportedly got to know Raut through her estranged husband. Over the past 18 months, Patkar has alleged that Sanjay Raut has threatened him several times, verbally abusing her since 2021.

Soon after the clip was leaked, Patkar filed an FIR against Sanjay Raut, who already remains arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Patra Chawl case. According to reports, Patkar is also a prime witness in the Chawl redevelopment case.

According to the police complaint, Swapna Patkar was being threatened by Sanjay Raut to withdraw her statements against the Maharashtra minister in the case going against him.

Meanwhile, the ED arrested Sanjay Raut on Monday at 12 a.m. in connection with the prevention of a money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier on Sunday, Raut was taken into custody by the ED but was not arrested. The ED had sent several summonses to the Sena leader which he skipped, following which he has been arrested.

