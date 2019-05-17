Headlines

Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Congress' Preneet Kaur, AAP's Nina Mittal and Surjit Singh Rakhra of the SAD will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election.

Updated: May 17, 2019, 01:22 PM IST

Patiala Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Patiala parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. Congress' Preneet Kaur, AAP's Nina Mittal and Surjit Singh Rakhra of the SAD will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election. 
 
Patiala comprises of nine assembly segments which include Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana and Shutrana (SC).
 
Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi of the AAP is the sitting MP in Patiala who had defeated Congress' Preneet Kaur by a margin of close to 20,000 votes in 2014 election. Once again, it's going to be a three-way fight between BJP, Congress and AAP.
 
Patiala Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates 
 
SAD: Surjit Singh Rakhra
Congress: Preneet Kaur
AAP: Nina Mittal
 
 
 
Patiala Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
 
2014
 
Winning candidate: Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi (AAP)
 
Losing candidate: Preneet Kaur (Congress)
 
2009
 
Winning candidate: Preneet Kaur (Congress)
 
Losing candidate: Prem Singh Chandumajra  (SAD)
 
2004
 
Winning candidate: Preneet Kaur (Congress)
 
Losing candidate: Kanwaljit Singh (SAD)
 
Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.
 
Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

