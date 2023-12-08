Headlines

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

During the discussion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow Mahua Moitra to speak in the House on the recommendation of the Ethics Committee. He had said that she got a chance to speak in the panel meeting.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

The Parliament membership of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who was involved in the cash-for-query case, has ended. The committee's report and proposal for her expulsion were also presented. After this, voting took place and Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Parliament.

The motion, which was presented by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Lok Sabha, was passed through a voice vote

During the discussion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow Mahua Moitra to speak in the House on the recommendation of the Ethics Committee. He had said that she got a chance to speak in the panel meeting.

