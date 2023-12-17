Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

Meet father-son duo who lost all money in a infamous scam, sold bags on streets of Mumbai; now own Rs 250 crore company

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport

Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

Shocking: Delhi woman dies as saree gets stuck between Metro door, dragged along platform

10 fastest animals in the world

10 Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids

Indian cities with best quality of living in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

After Shah Rukh Khan refuses to be part of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj approaches this Bollywood star

India

Parliament security breach: Police recover burnt phone parts of accused in Rajasthan

Delhi police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

The phone parts of the accused involved in the Parliament security breach incident have been recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday. All the phone parts were found in burnt condition. 

Delhi police is however yet to recover Lalit Jha's phone. Delhi police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team. 

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest. 

"Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources. 

Earlier, Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the Police. Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand of accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

The other five accused including Lalit Jha have already been taken into police custody. The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case. 

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

