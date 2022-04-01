Pariksha Par Charcha 2022: Over 12,000 students committed suicide in past 7 years due to exam stress

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and their parents at his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme. PM Modi will talk about the examination and stress-related questions.

Addressing the programme, PM Modi had earlier tweeted, "The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April."

The event will take place at the Talkatora Stadium with the main objective of creating a stress-free environment ahead of the examination.

Here's how much stress examinations actually cause the young generation:

Failure in Exams: Around 2500 lives are lost yearly

As per the NCRB data, almost 2500 people commit suicide every year due to failure in exams. In the last 7 years between 2014 to 2020, the country has lost 12,582 lives due to stress caused by exams.

More than 60% of suicides come from these 5 states:

Just five states of the country account for 60% of suicides due to failure in the examinations. As per NCRB data 2020, there have been 325 suicides in a small state like Jharkhand. Maharashtra (287) and Karnataka (287) stand second jointly in this unfortunate list.

Suicides in small cities:

Our metros are generally considered more stressful than the rest of the country. Capital Delhi has witnessed 56 suicides in the year 2020, while among the rest of the metro cities, Bangalore (40) and Mumbai (29) also report significant numbers. Surprisingly the smaller cities are not far behind as Surat, Dhanbad, and Ranchi have lost 4,137 and 29 lives respectively in 2020.