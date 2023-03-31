Search icon
Palam Vihar-Dwarka Metro: New link from Gurgaon to Delhi airport, check list of stations

The new metro corridor will start from Rezangla Chowk in Gurgaon’s Palam Vihar and give the city a new metro link to the Delhi airport via Dwarka Sector-21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Massive connectivity has been planned for Gurgaon which includes four projects under various stages of implementation. Of these, the 8.4 km Palam Vihar-Dwarka metro link to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Gurgaon has been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval and is under “active consideration”.

The new metro corridor will start from Rezangla Chowk in Gurgaon’s Palam Vihar and give the city a new metro link to the Delhi airport via Dwarka Sector-21. The Palam Vihar-Dwarka metro project will primarily be funded by the state government. Work is expected to start this year. The estimated cost of the project is over Rs 1,600 crore.

The 8.4 km metro corridor will have 7 stations in total out of which 4 will be in Gurgaon while three will be in Delhi. 4 km of the corridor will be in Gurgaon while 4.4 km will be in Delhi. The stations in Gurgaon will be: Palam Vihar, Choma, Sector 110A and Sector 111. The stations in Delhi will be: Dwarka Sector 28, IECC and Dwarka Sector 21.

The metro link will also be connected to the upcoming Gurgaon metro via an interchange facility at Palam Vihar. The Delhi airport link will be provided via the Airport Express Line from Dwarka along with Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The Palam Vihar-Dwarka metro is expected to take four years to be constructed.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s 28.5-km HUDA City Centre-Cyber City metro project has been included in the PM Gati Shakti scheme. Other projects in various stages of implementation include metro link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar (35 km) and the Bahadurgarh Metro  extension up to Asaudha (8.2 km) to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. Furthermore, Faridabad-Gurugram metro is also under consideration.

(Inputs from PTI)

