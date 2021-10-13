Headlines

Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi got his Aadhaar made from landlord

Mohammed Asraf, the Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, was not in touch with his landlord for six months

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

Mohammed Asraf, the Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, was not in touch with his landlord for six months, the landlord said on Tuesday. Uzaib, the landlord, talking to news agency ANI said that his father got Asraf’s Aadhaar card made.

“He lived here for 6 months. My father got his Aadhar card made for documentation. After he left, we were not in touch with him. If needed, we will cooperate with the police.," Uzaib told news agency ANI. 

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested 40-year-old Asraf, who was reportedly planning a major terror attack during the festival season. The Pakistani terrorist, a resident of Naroval in Pakistan's Punjab province, had been living in India for more than 10 years under a fake identity card and has links with ISI. 

As per the preliminary interrogation, Asraf was the head of a sleeper cell in India and was assigned to carry out terror strikes during the festival season ordered by Pakistan's ISI, the police said.

The police have recovered and seized one AK-47 assault rifle, one hand grenade, two magazines of AK-47 along with 60 rounds, two sophisticated China-made pistols along with 50 rounds, and one Indian passport and other Indian IDs that were obtained on forged documents. 

“Ashraf came to India via Bangladesh and had been staying in the country for over a decade as Ali Ahmed Noorie. On Monday, information was received that Ashraf was staying in the area of Laxmi Nagar. Thereafter, a team was deployed at Laxmi Nagar area and it apprehended Ashraf,” said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) on Tuesday.

