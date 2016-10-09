Pakistan terms death of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy 'state terrorism'

The young boy's death sparked fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir.

Needling India on the Kashmir unrest, Pakistan on Sunday said the death of a 12-year-old Kashmiri boy due to pellet injuries was the "worst example of state terrorism". Condoling the death of Junaid Akhoon, Foreign Office (FO) claimed the incident was part of "continued Indian atrocities" in Kashmir.

"The cold-blooded murder is the worst example of state terrorism of the Indian government and is indeed deplorable," it said in a press release. "The government and the people of Pakistan convey their deepest condolences on the death of Junaid to his bereaved family," it added.

The FO said the people of Kashmir are demanding their fundamental human rights, especially the right to self- determination, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. "The grave situation of human rights violations in Kashmir, growing atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris should be a matter of concern to the international community and the UN and warrants an immediate intervention to stop the bloodshed by India," it said.

The "culture of impunity" by Indian forces must come to an end, it said, adding there should be a "fair, independent and transparent inquiry into the grave human rights violations" of the Kashmiris.

Junaid, who was hit by pellets in the head and chest, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, taking the death toll in the three-month-long unrest in Kashmir to 84. His death sparked fresh clashes between protesters and security forces at various places in Kashmir on Saturday even as curfew continued in interior areas of Srinagar.