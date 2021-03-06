Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins vote of confidence in National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won a trust vote in the National Assembly (NA), strengthening his government`s legitimacy after its embarrassing defeat in recent Senate polls.

Imran Khan`s PTI secured votes above a majority mark in the 342-member lower house of parliament during a special session convened by the country`s President Arif Alvi, and which the alliance of 11 opposition parties boycotted."PM Imran Khan has secured the vote of confidence with 178 votes, which is six more votes than he needed," Asad Qaiser, the NA Speaker, announced the results, reported Geo TV.

Khan decided to take a vote of confidence after finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, on Wednesday, faced a drubbing in the Senate election, reinforcing the Opposition to demand the Prime Minister`s resignation.

"Resolution for reposing confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI as required under Clause (7) of Article 91 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been passed by the House @appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @GovtofPakistan @demp_gov," tweeted the handle of National Assembly of Pakistan.

In the 342-member House, 172 votes were needed for a simple majority. The ruling coalition had 181 members, out of which 157 members were from Imran Khan`s PTI.

After the resignation Faisal Vowda, the government`s strength came to 180, whereas the opposition has 160 members in the House.

The 68-year-old cricketer-turned-politician called a meeting of parliamentary parties on Friday, in which all NA lawmakers of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister or else face disqualification.

Imran Khan is the second Pakistani Prime Minister, after Nawaz Shraif, who went to the National Assembly for a `voluntary` vote of confidence.